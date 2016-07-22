  • kz
    Khytrov wants to take titles from Golovkin

    10:11, 22 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ukrainian professional Evhen Khytrov expressed his willingness to fight the best middleweight of the world, Gennady Golovkin, after his recent victory over Paul Mendez by TKO, Sports.kz informs.

    "I want to have a couple more fights and then fight for the world titles. This is exactly what I have been working for. I am not going to avoid anybody. I want to fight Gennady Golovkin and take his titles from him," BoxingScene.com cites Ukrainian boxer.

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
