Kids account for 4.2% of coronavirus cases in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the public healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Saule Kissikova made public coronavirus statistics.

As of today there are 631 coronavirus-positive cases. 36% of them were discharged from hospitals. Persons aged 18-29 and 30-49 prevail in the age structure up to 36%. People aged 50-59 come next up to 14%. Children account for 4.2%, the share of people aged 70 and above is 3.7%.

According to her there are 1,165 patients at hospitals, including 53 children. 12 of the patients are in critical condition.