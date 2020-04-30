  • kz
    Kids account for 4.2% of coronavirus cases in Kazakh capital

    15:58, 30 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the public healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Saule Kissikova made public coronavirus statistics.

    As of today there are 631 coronavirus-positive cases. 36% of them were discharged from hospitals. Persons aged 18-29 and 30-49 prevail in the age structure up to 36%. People aged 50-59 come next up to 14%. Children account for 4.2%, the share of people aged 70 and above is 3.7%.

    According to her there are 1,165 patients at hospitals, including 53 children. 12 of the patients are in critical condition.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
