  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kids draw Kazakh Latinized alphabet on asphalt in Shymkent

    09:27, 02 November 2017
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Schoolchildren of Shymkent, South Kazakhstan region, have presented the new Kazakh Latin-based alphabet in a unique way - by drawing letters on road surface, Kazinform cites the city administration press service.

    Over 2,500 pupils took part in the event. They drew on the road in "Shymkent City", a new part of Shymkent. The organizers arranged a contest of asphalt and paper drawings. What is more, the kids made up a flash mob.
     

    It is worthwhile noting that "Shymkent City" project was presented in a Shymkent Maslikhat session in 2015. The project covers the construction of a 427-hectare town for 70,000 inhabitants. For now, 7 roads, 20 buildings, and utilities have been built. It is planned to construct 316 high-rising buildings, schools, kindergartens, and a park.

       

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Rukhani Janghyru
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!