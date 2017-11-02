Kids draw Kazakh Latinized alphabet on asphalt in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Schoolchildren of Shymkent, South Kazakhstan region, have presented the new Kazakh Latin-based alphabet in a unique way - by drawing letters on road surface, Kazinform cites the city administration press service.

Over 2,500 pupils took part in the event. They drew on the road in "Shymkent City", a new part of Shymkent. The organizers arranged a contest of asphalt and paper drawings. What is more, the kids made up a flash mob.



It is worthwhile noting that "Shymkent City" project was presented in a Shymkent Maslikhat session in 2015. The project covers the construction of a 427-hectare town for 70,000 inhabitants. For now, 7 roads, 20 buildings, and utilities have been built. It is planned to construct 316 high-rising buildings, schools, kindergartens, and a park.