Kids from Europe draw Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Drawings of Kazakhstan made by European children are on display at the Museum of Fine Arts in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.





This is the first time kids aged 4-6 from Italy, Poland and Russia submit their drawings to the international drawing contest-exhibition "Salem, Kazakhstan!" (Greetings, Kazakhstan!).







Deputy Chairman of the Kopernik Regional Polish Cultural Center Valentina Korneva, the woman behind the project, says the key goal of the exhibition is to let the world know more about Kazakhstan.







"Children explore the world around us every day. For them it is bright, sunny, colorful and emotional. They have a special vision. The drawings of Italian children stand out from others. They are full of sunshine," said chairperson of the contest committee Lidiya Girko.







Children from Italian kindergarten FLOREALE GRUPPA AULA BLU sent over 50 drawings to the competition. 20 drawings were submitted from Poland. In total, organizers received nearly 150 drawings. According to Valentina Korneva, all drawings are worth looking at.







ART-palitra fine arts studio based in Petropavlovsk and kindergarten FLOREALE (Italy) shared the first prize of the contest. Children from Altyn besik kindergarten in Petropavlovsk took the second prize. Children's Center "Smart Kid" also based in Petropavlovsk won the third prize.















