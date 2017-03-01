Kim Jong-nam killing: 2 women indicted

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM Two Southeast Asian women arrested on suspicions of assassinating the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were indicted in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, prosecutors said.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 29, have been officially charged with murder for allegedly smearing VX nerve agent, a banned chemical weapon, on the face of Kim Jong-nam at an airport in Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 13. Kim was awaiting a flight to Macau, where he lived.



Prosecutors said the two are suspected of killing a North Korean named Kim Chol, with the help of four other fugitives. Kim Chol is the name on a passport held by Kim Jong-nam.



The two suspects can be sentenced to death, if convicted of the allegations, according to the prosecutors.

Read more .