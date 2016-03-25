  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kim Jong Un: North Korea ready to attack Seoul government buildings

    09:59, 25 March 2016
    Photo: None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to attack Seoul government buildings if South Korea challengers Pyongyang.

    North Korea's artillery forces "will turn Seoul into rubble and ashes" if "the enemies challenge us [Pyongyang]," North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim Jong Un as saying on Friday, when the North Korean leader was overseeing a large artillery drill.
    According to KCNA, the military exercise involved a simulated strike on the governing bodies in Seoul as well as the Blue House, the executive office and official residence of the South Korean head of state.
    North Korea's threats against Seoul come as the maritime portion of the annual Foal Eagle military exercises between South Korean and US forces began on Thursday. Foal Eagle is a series of joint and combined field training exercises conducted by US-South Korea Combined Forces Command each year.
    As in past years, North Korea responded to the beginning of Foal Eagle with a threat to annihilate its enemies with nuclear weapons, Sputniknews.com reports.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!