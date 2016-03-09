Kim Jong Un: Pyongyang able to mount nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - According to the Yonhap news agency, the North Korean leader claimed Pyongyang had managed to "decrease nuclear warheads' weight and standardize them for ballistic missiles."

Kim has reportedly met with developers of nuclear weapons in the country and congratulated them with their work that has led to a number of sanctions against Pyongyang.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has conducted a nuclear weapons test, which Pyongyang claimed was of a hydrogen bomb, Sputniknews.com reports.

North Korea also launched a long-range rocket, defying a UN Security Council resolution that bans Pyongyang from launching rockets that could be used as ballistic missiles carrying nuclear warheads.