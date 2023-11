LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their second child on Saturday, December 5.

The 35-year-old social media star gave birth to their son. According to the statement released on Kim's website KimKardashianWest.com, the mother and son are doing well. The couple didn't reveal the name of the newborn. Kim and Kanye are already parents to daughter North West, 2.