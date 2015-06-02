Kim Kardashian is pregnant with second child

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are expecting their second child.

The news was revealed in a video clip about upcoming episodes of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the E! reality show. "I just got the blood test back, and I am pregnant," Kardashian, 34, tells her sister Khloe, who responds with a scream of delight, CNN reports. The video also shows Kardashian looking at an ultrasound during a doctor's appointment. Kardashian and West, 37, already have a daughter, North, who will turn 2 on June 15. The couple, often referred to as Kimye, got married in Italy last year. Kardashian has said she that although she didn't suffer from morning sickness during her pregnancy with North, it was still "really painful everywhere." She had made no secret of the couple's desire to have another child. "We are trying. We try every single day. You can't try harder than we try," she told E! News in late April. "It's getting exhausting." West has repeatedly said that trying for baby No. 2 wasn't "as fun" as trying for baby No. 1, Kardashian said at the time.