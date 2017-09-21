KIMEP marks 25 years

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - KIMEP University marks 25 years this year, Kazinform reports.

Established on the instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, KIMEP is rightly considered the beacon of higher education in Kazakhstan. Today it can safely be said that KIMEP is a successful brand, graduates of which play a special role in the life of our country.



"KIMEP wasn't just my alma mater, or the place where I obtained academic knowledge. KIMEP is a special world with its own traditions and atmosphere. It has a spirit commonly found at the world-class universities with a much longer history. We were fortunate enough to have the best professors," says KIMEP graduate Bagdaulet Turekhanov, who happens to be the executive director of the Asian Boxing Confederation.







"Many KIMEP graduates continued on the academic path and obtained degrees abroad under the Bolashak scholarship. They returned to Kazakhstan and hold various posts in public service and in private sector," he adds.



KIMEP is highly ranked in national and international rankings. According to the Bologna Process and Academic Mobility Center of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan, three degree programs of the university are considered the best in Kazakhstan. All KIMEP degree programs were granted AQAAA accreditation.