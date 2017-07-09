Kindergarten catches fire in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A building of an old non-functioning kindergarten caught fire in Astana on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Ruslan Imankulov, official spokesman of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry.

"The roof of the two-storey building in Almaty district caught fire at around 2:39 p.m. The blaze was contained by 3:54 p.m. The fire covered an area of 280 square meters," Imankulov said.



Firefighters extinguished the fire completely by 4:09 p.m.



