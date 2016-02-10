Kindergarten for 280 children opens in Spetnogorsk

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A new kindergarten for 280 children opened in Stepnogorsk within "Blapan" Program, Head of Akmola region Sergei Kulagin checked out the kindergarten today, the press service of the governor of Akmola region informs.

KZT 452 mln is spent for construction of pre-school education institutions. The new kindergarten can now provide educatation to 280 children.

Presently, the embracement of children from 1 to 6 years old with pre-school education has grown from 53.3% to 57.6% since 2014 in Spetnogorsk. The embracement of children from 3 to 6 years old makes 95.5% in the town.

Thanks to opening of the new kindergarten the embracement of children with pre-school education will increase up to 64%.

