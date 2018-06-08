Kindergarten for children with special needs opened in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A kindergarten for children with special educational needs has been opened today in Aktobe. It is to welcome 180 children at once.

"The kindergarten starts its work within the Baqytty Bala (A happy child) project. Besides, it is planned to open a camp for children with special needs and disabilities. A rehabilitation center for children with autism is being built now. Children are our future and we call all Aktobe people to take part in the project. We plan to go into further implementation of the project to create necessary conditions for our children," Governor Berdybek Saparbayev.





As stated there, there are above 3,000 children with special needs in the region.



It is the first ever specialized kindergarten for children with autism, speech disabilities, muscle-skeleton disorders, Down's syndrome, mental retardation.