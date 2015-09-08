King of Bahrain sends his two sons to Yemen

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said on Sunday that his sons Nasser bin Hamad and Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad would join operations of the Arab Coalition in Yemen soon, Kazinform correspondent reports citing Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

"My sons will join their brothers in the Arab Coalition in Yemen as part of their military duties," the ruler of Bahrain said. This announcement came after the explosion in Yemen killed five militaries of Bahrain, 10 Saudi Arabian and 45 UAE servicemen. Meanwhile, neighboring Qatar said it would send 1,000 troops to Saudi Arabia to help the Coalition in Yemen. A source close to Al-Arabia added that Sudan readies to send almost 6,000 militaries to Yemen. Official spokesperson of the Saudi Defense Ministry noted that the Arab Coalition will reorient its operations from Sana'a to the cities of Ta'iz and Marib.