King of Jordan supports ceasefire regime in Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - King of Jordan Abdalla has supported the ceasefire regime in Syria, Kazinform refers to a source.



"For the first time the delegation of Jordan has spoken. They participate as observers. King Abdalla entirely supports the ceasefire regime", - reported the source.

Representatives of 9 opposition groups have taken part in the third round of Syrian settlement negotiations in Astana. Representative of Jaysh Al-Islam group Muhammad Allush is heading the group. The main topic of negotiations is implementation of the ceasefire regime, including in new territories. Also the parties have proposed to set up a working group for development of a new Syrian Constitution.

