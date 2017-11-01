King of Jordan visits Nur Alem Museum in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - King Abdullah II of Jordan has paid a visit to the Nur Alem Museum of Future in Astana today. It was the first visit of a foreign leader to the pavilion after the EXPO-2017 had wrapped up in the Kazakh capital in September.

During the visit, CEO of "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov took the Jordanian monarch around the main expositions of the Museum of Future and told him about the future of the EXPO facilities.







Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, in turn, noted that Jordan's participation in the EXPO-2017 event helped strengthen bilateral relations with Kazakhstan.



The visit to the EXPO-2017 site was on the agenda of King Abdullah's official visit to Kazakhstan. Earlier, the Jordanian leader met with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.







The Kingdom of Jordan took active part in the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana this summer.



