King of Spain arrived in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Felipe VI of Spain has arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan to attend the Expo 2017 grand opening ceremony, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier, we reported that 17 heads of state and government are expected to participate in the opening ceremony of the exhibition. "The solemn opening of the Expo will take place after the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting. We expect 17 heads of state and government, representatives of law-making bodies and ministers, that represent the participating countries, will attend the opening. At the moment, we have received confirmations on that", Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

Recall that presidents Xi Jinping of China, Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai of Afghanistan, Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj of Mongolia, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Mamnoon Hussain of Pakistan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Almazbek Atambayev of Kyrgyzstan, Miloš Zeman of Czech Republic, prime ministers Narendra Modi of India and Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg as well as the UN Secretary-General António Guterres have arrived in Astana.

Astana Expo 2017 "Future Energy" international exhibition will last for 3 months - from June to September. 115 participating countries and 5 million visits are expected there. The exhibition follows Expo 2012 Yeosu Korea.