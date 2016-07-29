King Salman Center allocates 10 million U.S. dollars for humanitarian assistance to Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Zarobiddin Kosimi held a meeting with the Executive Director of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre Maher bin Abdulrahman al-Houdrawi in Riyadh, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

According to the Embassy of Tajikistan in Saudi Arabia, the issues of providing humanitarian assistance to Tajikistan for the elimination of consequences of natural disasters, carrying out shore protection works and increasing reserve funds for emergency assistance to the victims have been reviewed at the meeting.



It was noted that 10 million U.S. dollars would be allocated for the implementation of the first phase of aid to Tajikistan.



Maher bin Abdulrahman al-Houdrawi said that King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre is ready to provide assistance to the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in the development of cooperation with all state and public structures of the Kingdom.



The parties also had a constructive conversation on establishing cooperation in the sphere of improving population's access to drinking water and sanitation, construction and reconstruction of healthcare facilities, primarily, in the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious diseases.



Both parties confirmed their interest to enhance cooperation and to increase the volume of necessary assistance to Tajikistan.