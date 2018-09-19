KIOGE 2018 to be held Sept 26-28 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Unique event in oil and gas industry exhibition and conference "Oil and Gas - KIOGE 2018" will be held from 26th to 28th September this year at Atakent Exhibition Center in Almaty. The major industry players from Kazakhstan, CIS and far abroad countries will take part in this event.

During the past quarter century, KIOGE exhibition has been an important platform for highlighting and discussion of issues and relevant topics of Kazakhstan oil and gas industry, introduction of smart technologies and digitizing of oil producing processes, the official website of KIOGE reads.

More than 500 companies from 20 countries around the world will take part in the exhibition and conference this year.

KIOGE will present the latest technological, engineering and software developments for oil and gas companies from the leading oil, gas and oilfield service companies. In addition, the program of the exhibition will include business meetings, presentations, and negotiations between market participants.

Among participants there are key representatives of Kazakhstan and international oil and gas community such as: NC KazMunayGas JSC, State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic of SOCAR, Uzbekneftegas JSC, Tengizchevroil LLP, NCOC, Caspian Pipeline Consortium JSC, Tatneft PJSC, Transneft PJSC, Embamunaygas JSC, Russian Export Center JSC and many others.

