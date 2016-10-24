KLM resumes flights to Iran after 3 years of halt

BAKU. KAZINFORM KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has resumed its flights to Iran since October 23.

The KLM's first aircraft landed in Tehran on Sunday morning following a halt of over three years, Tasnim news agency reported.



A number of the leading European airlines halted their flights to Iran due to international sanctions over the past years.



The European airlines have made efforts to resume or increase the number of flights to the Islamic Republic following the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA/ nuclear deal) Jan. 16.

