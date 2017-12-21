KLM suspends Kazakhstan service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced it will resume Kazakhstan service in summer 2018 as it was announced previously, the correspondent of MIA Kazinform reports.

According to the company's representative in Kazakhstan, it will permanently stop the Amsterdam-Astana/Almaty (KL405 / KL407) routes due to economic reasons and as a result of optimization of the company's network.

Air France and KLM will continue to be present in Kazakhstan through its code-share agreement with Air Astana on the Astana-Paris flights, offering connections via Paris Charles De Gaulle airport, as well as through other partnership agreements from various airports Kazakhstan.

Regarding the return of previously purchased tickets for canceled flights, as well as for additional information, passengers are encouraged to contact the Air France KLM sales and service center, travel agencies or go to www.klm.kz website.