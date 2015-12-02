  • kz
    KMG EP adds new members to its Board of Directors

    13:40, 02 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KazMunaiGas Exploration & Production (KMG EP) held an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders last week in order to elect new members to the Board of Directors.

    According to the company's press service, Managing Director for Operational Production Assets - Chief Engineer at National Company KazMunaiGas Mr. Igor Goncharov and CEO of KMG EP Mr. Kurmangazy Iskaziyev became the new members of the Board replacing former members Kurtwood Hillman and Abat Nurseitov.

