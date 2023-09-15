KMG names new geology and exploration department head

Olzhas Begimbetov has been named the director of the geology and exploration department at KazMunayGas, Kazinform cites the company’s press service.

Over past years, Begimbetov worked as the head of the geological exploration department, resource base development department, exploration unit Managing Director at KMG Engineering, regional geology and basin analysis department in the Scientific Research Institute of Production and Drilling Technologies «KazMunaiGas».