  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    KMG names new geology and exploration department head

    16:29, 15 September 2023
    Photo: Photo: press service of JSC NC KazMunayGas
    Olzhas Begimbetov has been named the director of the geology and exploration department at KazMunayGas, Kazinform cites the company’s press service.

    Over past years, Begimbetov worked as the head of the geological exploration department, resource base development department, exploration unit Managing Director at KMG Engineering, regional geology and basin analysis department in the Scientific Research Institute of Production and Drilling Technologies «KazMunaiGas».


    Tags:
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!