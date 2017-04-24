  • kz
    KMG’s net profit in 2016 hit 360bln tenge

    07:33, 24 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC NC KazMunayGas received 360bln171mln tenge of net profit in 2016 ($1bln63mln), Kazinform learnt from the company's press service.    

    “The company’s operating income in 2016 made 3trln553bln tenge ($10.54bln). Net profit comprised 360bln171mln tenge ($1bln063mln).

    The amount of taxes and mandatory payments into the budget  (including daughter companies) made 456bln987mln tenge ($1bln337mln) that is 14% less than in the same period in 2015.

    The main reason for payments decline became oil prices fall by 17% and foreign exchange gain in 2015 caused by devaluation of the tenge,” KMG press service says. 

