KMG’s net profit in 2016 hit 360bln tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC NC KazMunayGas received 360bln171mln tenge of net profit in 2016 ($1bln63mln), Kazinform learnt from the company's press service.

“The company’s operating income in 2016 made 3trln553bln tenge ($10.54bln). Net profit comprised 360bln171mln tenge ($1bln063mln).

The amount of taxes and mandatory payments into the budget (including daughter companies) made 456bln987mln tenge ($1bln337mln) that is 14% less than in the same period in 2015.

The main reason for payments decline became oil prices fall by 17% and foreign exchange gain in 2015 caused by devaluation of the tenge,” KMG press service says.