KMGEP produces 0.3%-more crude oil in 9 months of 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production announced Friday its operating results for the first nine months of 2015.

KMG EP produced 9,245,00 tonnes of crude oil (251kbopd), including the Company's stakes in Kazgermunai (KGM), CCEL (Karazhanbasmunai) and PetroKazakhstan Inc. (PKI), which is 0.3% more than in the same period of 2014, according to AKI Press.

Ozenmunaigas JSC (OMG) produced 4,115,000 tonnes (111 kbopd), an increase of 123,000 tonnes (3 kbopd) or 3% over the same period of 2014. Embamunaigas JSC (EMG) produced 2,104,000 tonnes (57 kbopd), which is 6 thousand tonnes (0.2 kbopd) less than in the same period of 2014. The total volume of oil produced at OMG and EMG is 6,219,000 tonnes (168 kbopd), which is a 2% increase over the same period of 2014.

The Company's share in production from CCEL, KGM and PKI for the nine months of 2015 amounted to 3,026 thousand tonnes of crude oil (83 kbopd), which is 3% less than in the same period of 2014 which primarily relates to the planned reduction of production in PKI.

In the first nine months of 2015, OMG and EMG sold 6,117 thousand tonnes (162 kbopd) of crude oil, including 3,303,000 tonnes (87 kbopd) to export, 1,898 thousand tonnes (50kbopd) of crude oil and oil products to domestic market and 916 thousand tonnes of crude oil to Russia[1].

Out of 1,898,000 tonnes (50 kbopd) of crude oil and oil products supplied to domestic market, 1,715,000 tonnes (45 kbopd) of crude oil were supplied to Atyrau Refinery from OMG and EMG; 140,000 tonnes (4 kbopd) of crude oil were also supplied to Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant from EMG. Additionally, 43,000 tonnes (1.2 kbopd) of oil products were sold in the domestic market.

The Company's share in the sales from CCEL, KGM, and PKI was 2,974,000 tonnes of crude oil (81 kbopd), including 1,285,000 tonnes (34 kbopd) supplied to export, or 43% of total sales volume. The domestic sales volume was 1,620,000 tonnes (45 kbopd) of crude oil of which 1,097,000 tonnes (31 kbopd) were supplied to Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant; 363,000 tonnes (10 kbopd) were supplied to Shymkent Refinery; 44,000 tonnes (1 kbopd) were supplied to Atyrau Refinery; and 116,000 tonnes (3 kbopd) were supplied to Aktau Bitumen Plant. 70,000 tonnes of crude oil (2 kbopd) were shipped to Russia.