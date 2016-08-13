  • kz
    Knifeman sets fire to Swiss train

    22:53, 13 August 2016
    Photo: None
    BERN. KAZINFORM - A knifeman has set fire to a train in north-eastern Switzerland, leaving six people in hospital with stab wounds and burns, police say.

    The suspected attacker, described as a Swiss man aged 27, was also taken to hospital after the incident near Salez in St Gallen Canton, BBC News reports.

    He had ignited a flammable liquid before attacking people with a knife.

    Among the injured is a child of six. There was no immediate information as to motive or background.

    Three rescue helicopters are at the scene. A major police operation is under way.

     

    Source: BBC News

