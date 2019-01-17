Knowledge centers across Kazakhstan host Bilim Fest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Bilim Fest knowledge festival was held at all Bilim Ortalygy knowledge centers of Kazakhstan, which are located at the premises of regional public libraries, Kazinform cites the Nur Otan Party's press service.

"Bilim Fest knowledge festival was held across Kazakhstan. Numerous interesting events took place at all knowledge dissemination centers in the country: youth meetings, trainings, ‘book dating' book exhibitions, film screenings, intellectual team games, creative and poetry readings. In addition, the presentations of new knowledge centers of the party's Bilim Ortalygy project, which have been opened in Karaganda and Kostanay, were arranged at the festival. The participants of the nationwide festival have had today new reasons and opportunities to go offline for a live communication with intelligent and interesting interlocutors, playing, having fun, and making interesting and useful acquaintances!" the press service said.

In North Kazakhstan region, there was a creative evening dedicated to the 130th Birth Anniversary of Anna Akhmatova. The attendees learned about the life and work of the Russian poetess.



At the Gogol Universal Scientific Library in Karaganda, young people participated in "Book dating," a modern event that is gaining popularity among youth. To participate, one should bring a book, which he/she has read, and exchange it for another. Then, as in other regions, Walt Disney Pictures' "The Jungle Book" film translated into the Kazakh language, was shown.



A scientific and literary corner of Al-Farabi, a great son of the Kazakh steppes, scientist, mathematician, music theorist, philosopher, was unveiled at Bilim Ortalygy in the Pushkin East Kazakhstan Regional Library. Also, young entrepreneurs met with the region's successful businessmen.

According to representatives of Zhas Otan, the Youth Wing of the Nur Otan Party, the event is mainly aimed at grabbing the attention of young people to the need for raising the level of culture.



"The objective of Вilim Ortalygy project is to transform the existing libraries into state-of-the-art knowledge centers to meet the younger generation's spiritual and intellectual growth needs and create convenient conditions for creative development," the festival organizers said.