  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    KO by G. Golovkin among top 25 in 2015

    15:10, 23 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The KO of Willie Monroe Jr. at the hands of Gennady Golovkin is among the top 25 Kos of the year, Sports.kz informs.

    Tags:
    Sport Video Boxing World News Gennady Golovkin News Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!