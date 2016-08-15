Kobyakov: EEU Customs Code should be finalized in autumn

SOCHI. KAZINFORM The work on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) should be completed in autumn, Belarus Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said at the extended session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Sochi on 12 August, BelTA has learned.

“We are heading into the homestretch in the passing of the new Customs Code of the EEU. After a series of negotiations at the level of directors of customs services it is only needed to harmonize a few aspects of this comprehensive document,” Andrei Kobyakov remarked. In his words, Belarus welcomes active negotiations on the formation of the goods traceability mechanism in the EEU. “I would like to say that the introduction of this new practice will make us change doing business conditions. For example, it will be needed to streamline accounting systems used by economic operators, improve the mechanism of tracing goods. Therefore, the governments should think how to minimize possible negative impact and prepare business for the introduction of innovations,” Andrei Kobyakov said.

Source: BELTA