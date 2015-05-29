Kobyakov: EEU-Vietnam FTA opens new cooperation opportunities

BURABAY. KAZINFORM - A free trade agreement (FTA) between the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam will open new opportunities for cooperation, Belarus' Premier Andrei Kobyakov said as he met with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Tan Dung on 29 May, Kazinform refers to Belta.by.

According to the Belarusian head of government, the trade between Belarus and Vietnam has soared four times over the past decade. However, the current $170 million does not meet the potential of the two countries. "We know that Belarusian goods are in a stable demand in Vietnam. They won it due their quality-price ratio, and we hope that we will find new opportunities to expand our cooperation," Andrei Kobyakov said.

In his words, Belarus hopes to participate in social and economic development projects and programs of Vietnam. "We know about your ambitious plans and are ready to offer products that will benefit your country," the Belarusian head of government said. He stressed that Belarus is interested, first of all, in the Vietnamese sea food, tobacco, coffee, tea, medications and rice. Andrei Kobyakov pointed to good prospects in shifting from simple trade to investment cooperation. "I think we will find opportunities to establish production cooperation in assembling Belarusian equipment in Vietnam," he said. In turn, Nguyen Tan Dung noted that Belarus and Vietnam enjoy long-standing friendship. "We attach great importance to the development of all-round relations with Belarus, especially in the areas of economy, investment and tourism," he said. Andrei Kobyakov and Nguyen Tan Dung met as part of the Belarusian Premier's visit to Kazakhstan on 28-29 May.