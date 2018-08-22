Kofi Annan was a unique person in UN history: Kazakh FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The world mourns the death of the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan, Kazinform publishes an article by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov about the prominent diplomat, peacemaker, and citizen of the world.

Kofi Annan, a unique person in the history of the United Nations, was the first in many respects: the first representative of Africa at the head of the UN, the first Secretary-General, who made a career in the Organization. He implemented a reform aimed at improving the Organization's efficiency in tackling global challenges, devoting a lot of time and efforts to fight HIV and turn the UN Global Compact into reality. In the years as Secretary-General of the United Nations, he established the Peacebuilding Commission and the Human Rights Council. In 2001, Annan, together with his organization, were awarded "for their work for a better organized and more peaceful world".

Kofi Annan attached much significance to the issues of localization and prevention of regional and ethnic conflicts. 28 peacekeeping operations were implemented, more than twice as many as the UN conducted before he was elected to that post.

Annan's efforts were instrumental in strengthening the UN's role in the Central Asian region. The Secretary-General continuously supported the international initiatives of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



At the OSCE Summit in Budapest in December 1994, President Nazarbayev announced the idea on the implementation of measures to prevent possible conflicts and build peace in Central Asia. Kofi Annan supported this initiative of Kazakhstan, and the UN peacekeeping battalion was created in Central Asia. It was the first experience of peacebuilding cooperation between the region's countries and the United Nations.

Kofi Annan was the first UN Secretary-General to visit Kazakhstan. As part of the official visit in October 2002, President Nazarbayev presented the First Secretary of the Order of Dostyk, Class I, as a symbol of Kazakhstan's deep respect for the personality of the Secretary-General and recognition of his contribution to the development of the United Nations. Thanking the President and the people of Kazakhstan for the award, Mr. Annan pointed out that the Kazakh word ‘dostyk', which means ‘friendship', is the main thing the whole world needs.





At that time, the Secretary-General emphasized "You have achieved tremendous results in the transition to a market economy. You have ensured a significant economic growth and rise in investment, managed to maintain stability within the country, showed how to behave as a leader in the prevention of regional conflicts, took a bold stance on nuclear disarmament.". Kofi Annan also said that Kazakhstan sets an example of interethnic harmony, stable and sustainable development to other countries.

In the telegram of condolences, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said "As an internationally known politician, Kofi Annan devoted his life to establishing the global stability and peace. Many years ago I was fortunate to meet Kofi Annan, one of the most sensible, sincere and great-hearted persons. We shared common stance on many topical issues of global development. I still recollect the warmth of our conversations and meetings"

We will always remember Kofi Annan as a reformer, peacemaker, and a true citizen of the world.