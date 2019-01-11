Kokpar intl tournament rules to be discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Championships in Kokpar which is a traditional sports game of the Turkic-speaking nations will be held this year in Uzbekistan, according to President of Uzbekistan's Uloq Ko'pkari Federation Bahrom Gafurov, Sports.kz informs citing Sputnik Kazakhstan.

Representatives of Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Turkey, the U.S., Uzbekistan and Russia participated recently in an international congress in Tashkent. The congress participants took a number of decisions. One of them is to organize the World Kokpar Championships in one of Uzbek cities in 2019.



Another important issue was adjusting the rules of the game at the upcoming championships. The discussions will continue at the next congress in Astana.



‘The next congress will take place in Astana in February-March during which 12 participating states will discuss the changes into Kokpar rules,' said Bahrom Gafurov.