Kokshetau national park director general named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Medeu Razhanov has been appointed the director general of the Kokshetau state national natural park, the press service of the forestry and wildlife committee of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry informs.

Prior to the appointment, Razhanov has been acting as deputy director general of Zhassyl Aimak state enterprise.



The Kokshetau national park embraces the national park in Zerenda district, Akmola region, and Aiyrtau district of North Kazakhstan region. It was established by order of the Government of Kazakhstan as of April 10, 1996. There are 13 natural monuments of republican significance in the Kokshetau park.