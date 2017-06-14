  • kz
    Kokshetau police detains suspect in judge's murder

    11:05, 14 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM.The chair of Akmola region judicial board on criminal cases of Zhanna Berdygulova was found dead in her residence in Kokshetau, Kazinform reports.

    According to the regional department of internal affairs, on June 13, 102 received a telephone call saying that a body of a 46-year-old woman was found in the bathroom of her home.

    Police believe that Berdygulova was strangled. On the same day, law enforcements detained a 34-year-old man previously convicted of a serious crime on suspicion of murder.

    Material evidence has been confiscated and the suspect has confessed to the murder.

    He was placed in a temporary detention facility. Pre-trial proceedings under Art. 99 part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan (murder) is underway.

     

