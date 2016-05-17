Kolesnik, Savchenko, Daws named best players of Kazakhstan at Moscow IIHF Worlds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Goal-keeper Vitaly Kolesnik , defenseman Roman Savchenko and forward Nigel Daws were named the best players of the Kazakh hockey team at the IIHF Worlds in Moscow, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Recall that earlier Daws and Savchenko were called the best players of the match vs. Czech Republic (1:3) and Sweden (3:7).

Kazakhstan was placed the last in the standings, after its only shootout win over Switzerland (3:2).

In whole, the team had 7 matches during the championship, 6 of which ended with defeat: Russia (4:6), Norway (4:4), Sweden (3:7), Czech Republic (1:3), Latvia (1:2) and Denmark (1:4).