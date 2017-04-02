Konta overpowers Wozniacki to win Miami Open

MIAMI. KAZINFORMBritish tennis star Johanna Konta used her superior firepower to claim a 6-4, 6-3 victory Saturday over Caroline Wozniacki in the Miami Open final, Kazinform has learnt from EFE .

The victory was the 10th seed's first at one of the four WTA Premier Mandatory events, which are among the biggest tournaments in women's tennis.



The 25-year-old Australian-born Konta was the aggressor throughout the match and especially imposed her presence on her return games, earning six service breaks and winning more than half of Wozniacki's overall service points.



She notched three of those breaks in the first set, the last of which came in the ninth game when the Dane committed a double fault.

The British player maintained her intensity at the start of the second set and did not allow the Dane to pull off a repeat of her semifinal match on Thursday, when she rallied from an early deficit against second-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.



With Konta firing forehands and backhands toward the corners, the writing was on the wall for the expert retriever, who saved seven of 10 break points in the second set but finally succumbed to defeat in just over one hour and 35 minutes.

For the match, Konta hit 33 winners to just eight for Wozniacki.