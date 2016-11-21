Korea’s Foreign Ministry commented on detainment of Kazakhstan nationals in Inchon airport

SEOUL-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea has commented on cases of detaining Kazakhstan citizens at Inchon airport. "There is visa-free regime between Kazakhstan and Korea. But it implies only to tourists.

However some citizens come to Korea for work or study, in which case our migration authorities detains them. The matter is that it is the duty of the air company which brought them to Korea to have them return to their country. There have been a few cases of detaining Kazakhstan citizens; however we tried to avoid improper treatment in their respect as much as possible. We have spoken to the airlines which are responsible for their return to the home country and requested to minimize such cases", - Director of Department of Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea Soosuk Lim said in an interview to Kazinform.

Earlier media reported that foreign nationals including from Kazakhstan were detained in Inchon international airport. Such cases were particularly frequent in March and October of this year. Later South Korea apologized for ill-treatment of the deported Kazakhstan citizens. For the purpose of prevention of such cases in April 2016 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan published information for the Kazakhstan citizens leaving to South Korea. According to the Agreement on mutual cancellation of visa requirements between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Korea from November 2014 subject to valid travel documents (foreign passport) Kazakhstan citizens can visit the Republic of Korea without preliminary visa and stay in the country no longer than 30 days if they travel for tourist purpose, business purpose, medical treatment, cultural and personal purpose (visiting friends and relatives). This provision does not apply to the individuals traveling to Korea for employment, study, permanent residence or a missionary purpose.