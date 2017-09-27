Korean Ambassador composes poem about Astana-Seoul friendship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of South Korea to Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik composed a poem about the friendship between the two countries, Kazinform reports.

"Since I'm very fond of poetry, I composed a poem. The poem is in Korean," Ambassador Kim Dae-sik said at the unveiling ceremony of the Kazakhstan-South Korea Friendship Garden in Astana on Wednesday, September 27.



The Korean Embassy officials revealed that the poem is about the Friendship Garden and its beautiful landscape year round.



"The bilateral relations that turn 25 years in 2017 have significantly improved. In the hearts of the Koreans Kazakhstan has gained a foothold as the largest partner in Central Asia. Also, nowadays there are few people in Kazakhstan who have never heard of South Korea. We will try to strengthen our friendly ties this friendship garden represents," Kim Dae-sik added.



The Korean diplomat praised Astana and Seoul's cooperation in the fields of the future energy, education, human capital development, healthcare, small and medium business. Seoul plays active role in the Smart Astana project. Within the framework of the large-scale project, it participates in the e-Government, city public transport and Astana design directions.