Korean and South Kazakhstan doctors agreed on coop

ASTANA.KAZINFORM Akim of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev met with a group of the best health specialists of the Republic of Korea, Kazainform reports with reference to the press-service of the regional administration.

Jong-hee Oh, Executive Director of Korea Health Industry Development Institute(KHIDI) also participated in the meeting with local authorities.

The regional governor thanked the eminent guests for a special visit and expressed his hope that in future doctors of both countries will closely cooperate for exchange of experiences in healthcare.

"South Kazakhstan is situated in the territory of the legendary Silk Road. I can say that the region is in the heart of Asia and Europe. It distinguishes by its fertile climate and nature and dense population. In addition, guests from other regions of the country and abroad come to us. Therefore, I think that here we can establish a joint medical university together with Korean specialists. Besides, there are many specialists who need retraining and professional development", the regional akim said.

As to KHIDI executive director Jong-hee Oh informed that development of South Kazakhstan public health services requires working in two areas. The first is implementation of modern technologies and equipment, and the second is training courses enhancing doctors' competence. According to Jong-hee, his colleagues are trained with Saudi Arabian doctors, and South Kazakhstan specialists can also arrange such cooperation with Kuwait.

The result of the meeting was that South Kazakhstan Health Department and Korea Health Industry Development Institute agreed upon mutually advantageous cooperation to improve the competence level of health professionals and signed a memo concerning close collaboration with specialists of 4 Korean clinics.