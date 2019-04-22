Korean business expresses strong interest in Kazakhstan, President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commented on the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea.

"We have agreed to bring relations between the countries to a brand new level, within the UN, organize and hold the tourism forum. We have debated these issues and reached common ground. The key priorities of this work are reflected in the New Economic Cooperation Program of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea, entitled the Fresh Wind," the Head of State said.



He pointed out the key spheres for bilateral cooperation.



"Currently, the countries realize the large projects in different industries, including, machine building, construction of roads and infrastructure, agriculture, financial sector, healthcare, and information technologies. It is gratifying to emphasize that Korean business takes strong interest in broadening cooperation in implementing joint projects. There are above 500 joint Kazakh-Korean enterprises in Kazakhstan. I believe their number will grow further," Tokayev noted.