Korean cinema festival kicks off in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An annual festival of Korean cinema will start in Kazakhstan on October 10.

The event will cover the cities of Astana, Karaganda, Kostanay and Shymkent. The festival will take place within a month of Korean culture in Kazakhstan, organized by the Korean Cultural Center of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea. Its program includes such cultural activities as the concert of the Korean music band "Noreum Machi", Children's Taekwondo tournament for the Cup of the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea etc. This year's festival will feature 4 motion pictures. Korean film lovers will be able to watch "Thieves" movie, a thriller "The recognition of the killer", a musical drama called "Duresori: the Voice of the East" and the romantic comedy "All about my wife". First-run of the movies will be held in Astana from 10 to 11 October at "Kinopark 7" ("Keruen" mall), in the city of Karaganda - 16 - 17 October at "Kinoplexx 3D" ("City Mall"), in Kostanay - 31 October - 1 November at "Kazakhstan 3D", in Shymkent - 7 - 8 November at "Kinopark 5" (MEGA-Shymkent mall).