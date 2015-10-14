Korean firm to invest in €900M Iranian township project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - South Korean company, Daelim, has agreed to invest in the establishment of a township in Iran, which requires €900 million.

Preliminary agreement for signing a memorandum of understanding has been made with the Korean company Iran's Roads and Urban Development Ministry reported Oct. 12.

The township of Kharazmi is projected to be established 50 kilometers southeast of Tehran on a land measuring 500 hectares in area.

The project was introduced in the first Iran Transportation and Urban Development Summit, which was held in Tehran on October 3-4.

Some 121 projects, worth €25 billion, were introduced to investors at the summit.

Investment opportunities were related to the eight sectors of rail transportation, road transportation, air transportation, marine transportation, urban development, energy saving, port industry and airport industry, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.