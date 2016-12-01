Korean music band gave concert in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the "Days of the Korean Culture" Korean fusion band "Sonagi Project" gave a concert of Korean traditional music in Astana.

The band was created in 2006 by the current artistic director Chiang Dzhe-Hyo. She plays the traditional Korean percussion instruments, one of the basic of which is "changu" - a horizontal two-headed drum which has been an integral part of many genres of the Korean music for long years.













"They say that to "changu" is the instrument which most clearly reproduces the music of rain therefore our decision was to name the group "sonagi" which means "rain" in the Korean language", -Chiang Dzhe-Hyo explained.

It is interesting that the rhythm of the music, the manner and style of playing these tools carry a faint resemblance to Kazakh zhyrau ("representatives of the genre of Kazakh historical poetry").









All music or musical narration in their repertoire has undergone an arrangement in order to reach the hearts of modern audience. Actors also performed African, Brazilian and Indian musical art.

Sonagi Project give performances in Seoul, and have already visited America, Europe and East Asia, having gained recognition of musical critics. In Astana they have been for the first time.



