Korean observers laud transparency of election process in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Vladimir Foos met with a delegation of the National Election Commission of the Republic of Korea on Friday.

Foos briefed members of the delegation on the progress of the election campaign to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and answered a number of questions on electoral legislation and stages of elections.

Participants of the meeting also discussed possible cooperation in the sphere of information technologies.

In conclusion, the Korean observers also praised the transparent and open manner in which elections are held in Kazakhstan.