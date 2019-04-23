Korean players arrive in Kazakhstan ahead of 2019 IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - National ice hockey team of South Korea arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan for the upcoming Group A matches of the 2019 IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Team South Korea were the first participants of the championships to come to the host country.



Ex-NHL forward Sergey Nemchinov who is part of the coaching staff of the South Korean national team admitted that players felt tired after the flight and needed time to recover. In his words, the team consists of the best Korean hockey players and boasts many talents.



Recall that the South Korean hockey players are set to play a friendly match with Team Kazakhstan ahead of the championships on April 26. On April 29, the former will clash with Hungary as part of the championships.



Belarusian hockey players are expected to arrive in Nur-Sultan on April 24.