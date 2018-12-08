Korean skater wins women's 1500m gold at ISU World Cup Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM First medals of the ISU World Short Track Cup were awarded today in Almaty to the winners in Women's 1500m speed skating race, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstani Anastassiya Krestova finished the final race at the 4th position (2:25:636).



Korean Kim Geon Hee (2:25.280) grabbed a gold medal at the event. Russian Ekaterina Efremenkova (2:25:460) won a silver and Chinese Li Jinyu (2:25:571) won a bronze medal.