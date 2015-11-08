Korean teen does amazing cover of Adele&#39;s ‘Hello&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Adele's newest single ‘Hello' from her new album has topped music charts across the globe and broken a ton of records.

It is no wonder that YouTube is filled with incredible covers of the hit song. But one rendition that caught our attention comes from South Korea. A video of a high school student from Seoul doing a stunning cover of the song went viral on YouTube and earned over 3,7 million plays. Enjoy!