    Korean teen does amazing cover of Adele&#39;s ‘Hello&#39;

    10:28, 08 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Adele's newest single ‘Hello' from her new album has topped music charts across the globe and broken a ton of records.

    It is no wonder that YouTube is filled with incredible covers of the hit song. But one rendition that caught our attention comes from South Korea. A video of a high school student from Seoul doing a stunning cover of the song went viral on YouTube and earned over 3,7 million plays. Enjoy!

    World News News Entertainment
