Koreas to hold high-level talks this week to discuss implementation of summit agreement

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South and North Korea will hold high-level talks this week to discuss the implementation of the summit agreement their leaders reached last month, the unification ministry here said Sunday.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will led a five-member delegation to the talks scheduled for Monday at the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, according to the ministry, Yonhap reports.

Other South Korean delegates include Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, Vice Land and Transport Minister Kim Jeong-ryeol and Vice Sports Minister Roh Tae-gang, the ministry said.

Their North Korean counterparts will be led by Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country. They also include Vice Railroad Minister Kim Yun-hyok, Vice Minister for Land and Environment Protection Pak Ho-yong and Vice Sports Minister Won Kil-u.

The two leaders agreed in September to intensify cross-border cooperation and exchanges on various fronts and shared a view to make the Korean Peninsula a land of safety without nuclear weapons. They, in particular, agreed to break ground for connecting their rail and road systems along the western and eastern regions within this year.

In the high-level talks, the two Koreas are expected to discuss a plan to establish a joint military committee and launch an on-site survey of the North's roads and railways.

They are expected to push to fix a date and venue for Red Cross talks on video meetings and exchanges of messages between families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

In addition, representatives will review plans for Pyongyang's art troupe to perform in Seoul this month, as well as South Korea's push to field a united team at the 2020 Olympics. Seoul wants to moreover jointly host the 2032 Olympics with Pyongyang.