Koreshkov: CIS and EEC bodies should interact

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In St. Petersburg meeting of the CIS Advisory Council of Consumer Protection Valery Koreshkov, member of the Board (minister) of technical regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), told about the functions and authority of the EEC and the main principles of accorded policy in this field by the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Valery Koreshkov pointed out that similarity of the goals and objectives on consumer protection of the Advisory Council and the Commission. In this regard to called to intensifying the interaction and exchanging best practices between the bodies of the Advsory Council and the Commission.

In the meeting there were also reviewed the results of five year work of the Advisory Council. The participants noted that as a result of the work a strong professional problem-solution platform has been formed.