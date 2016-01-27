Korobov wants to get revenge from ‘GGG’ for year 2003 defeat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian boxer Matvey Korobov wants to get revenge from Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin for defeat, Sports.kz reports citing Boxingscene.com

Golovkin is the only boxer whom Korobov could not beat. In 2003, ‘GGG’ won over Korobov at an amateur tournament in Bangkok.

“Negotiations are on now. Initially, we planned to meet April 23. I would agree to face Golovkin, indeed. I have waited for it for a long time,” Korobov said to Boxingscene.